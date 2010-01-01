Mobile Vehicle Maintenance
On-Site! is a fleet management company specialized in mobile vehicle maintenance and repairs.
We will come to your location and inspect, maintain and repair vans, box trucks and semi-trucks.
We provide routine maintenance and repairs to companies in Long Island and the five boroughs with two or more service/delivery vehicles.
Send us a message letting us know what is going on with your vehicle, and we will get back to you soon with a quote.
Mon 09:00 am – 06:00 pm
Tue 09:00 am – 06:00 pm
Wed 09:00 am – 06:00 pm
Thu 09:00 am – 06:00 pm
Fri 09:00 am – 06:00 pm
Sat 09:00 am – 06:00 pm
Sun 09:00 am – 03:00 pm
